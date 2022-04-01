Call to rename town Super Yarmouth ahead of tourist season

How a new sign for Super Yarmouth could look if the RUSE appeal on April 1 works - Credit: Archant

We know Great Yarmouth is a great town - but now let's make it a super one!

That is the pledge by a new residents group which wants to rename Great Yarmouth.

The group is aiming to show there is enough support to rename the town Super Yarmouth to help promote it over the busy tourist season.

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

And while the move would only be temporary for the season, if successful there are hopes the moniker could stick and become permanent on town signs.

The name change has been put forward by Residents United for Super Enforcement (RUSE).

As part of its new campaign the group is asking people to use the hashtag #superyarmouth throughout Friday, April 1.

Abigail Pranklin is the chairwoman of RUSE and explained the thinking behind the unusual campaign.

Mrs Pranklin said: "I was on holiday in Weston- super-Mare and I suddenly thought it would be great if Great Yarmouth could be called super as well.

"Great Yarmouth has so much to offer to tourists and its residents, from the Golden Mile to its Regent Road shops and the market chip stalls and its museums.

Seafront attractions at Great Yarmouth, such as Joyland, are gearing up for Easter crowds.

"There is so much to do here.

"So we formed RUSE as a way of seeing if we can get enough support to get a temporary name change.

"As part of that we are asking people to use the hashtag #superyarmouth on Friday, April 1 to see how much support there is out there for it.

"And you never know, if there is massive support for it the town could even change its name permanently if the council or government allow it."

Busy Regent Road in Great Yarmouth as people enjoy being out and about as Covid restrictions are eased.

The campaign has been backed by Professor Igor Gotcha, an expert on the power of names from the London Institute for Etymology.

Prof Gotcha said: "This is a wonderful and very unusual idea.

"I can't think of any town where people wanted to change its name to super before.

"But it is a great way of promoting Yarmouth. The word super would be eye-catching on signs and would certainly showcase the town even more."

"I, for one, will be supporting the call on Friday, April 1 by using the hashtag #superyarmouth."