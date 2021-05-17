Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available

Published: 4:05 PM May 17, 2021

The Louise Hamilton Centre in the grounds of Gorleston's James Paget Hospital is hosting two walk-in vaccine clinics after surplus stock became available. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

People in eligible groups can receive a walk-in Covid vaccine after surplus supplies became available.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston put a call-out over its social media pages for local people to attend for a spare jab.

Two walk-in vaccination clinics are running at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the hospital today (Monday, May 17) and tomorrow.

If you’re in an eligible group, including anyone aged 38 & over, and haven’t had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, we’re running walk-in clinics from 2pm to 8pm today, Monday 17, and from 7am to 9am tomorrow, Tuesday 18 May, at the Louise Hamilton Centre on our hospital site. pic.twitter.com/qtd434LJ2Z — JPUH NHS FT (@JamesPagetNHS) May 17, 2021

Walk-ins will be accepted up to 8pm today.

There will also be a clinic between 7am and 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18).

You may also want to watch:

The clinics are for first doses only and for people in eligible priority groups, including anyone aged 38 and over.

No appointment is needed.

A spokesman said the clinics had been arranged after some additional stock became available.