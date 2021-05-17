News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available

Liz Coates

Published: 4:05 PM May 17, 2021   
People in eligible groups can receive a walk-in Covid vaccine after surplus supplies became available.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston put a call-out over its social media pages for local people to attend for a spare jab.

Two walk-in vaccination clinics are running at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the hospital today (Monday, May 17) and tomorrow.

Walk-ins will be accepted up to 8pm today.

There will also be a clinic between 7am and 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18).

The clinics are for first doses only and for people in eligible priority groups, including anyone aged 38 and over.

No appointment is needed.

A spokesman said the clinics had been arranged after some additional stock became available.

