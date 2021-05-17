Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016
People in eligible groups can receive a walk-in Covid vaccine after surplus supplies became available.
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston put a call-out over its social media pages for local people to attend for a spare jab.
Two walk-in vaccination clinics are running at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the hospital today (Monday, May 17) and tomorrow.
Walk-ins will be accepted up to 8pm today.
There will also be a clinic between 7am and 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18).
You may also want to watch:
The clinics are for first doses only and for people in eligible priority groups, including anyone aged 38 and over.
No appointment is needed.
Most Read
- 1 'It's been emotional' - New restaurant to finally welcome indoor diners
- 2 'Vulnerable' Norfolk man missing from home
- 3 A bad day to launch resort's open-topped bus
- 4 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
- 5 Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house fire
- 6 Former pubs, schools and leisure centres among arson-hit sites
- 7 Village bids for 'summer evening vibe' with launch of outdoor market
- 8 'Check your outbuildings' - Concern grows for missing 26-year-old
- 9 Pile of fly-tipped rubbish (including a car) finally cleared away
- 10 Snooker players ready to cue up as clubs reopen
A spokesman said the clinics had been arranged after some additional stock became available.