What council survey says you thought of concept designs for new leisure centre

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC Archant

A survey looking into what people thought of designs for a new leisure centre on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile has found “genuine excitement” over the plans.

An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC

More than 200 people shared their views on concept designs for a new water and leisure complex with the level of responses and turn-out at the drop-in sessions tagged as “really positive.”

Under the plans by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the seafront is set for a once-in-a-generation investment as it looks to replace the Marina Centre with something smaller that opens up seaside views and makes the most of the beach.

The council says feedback will be considered ahead of the next full council meeting on April 23 when members will consider a final design.

Graham Plant and Trevor Wainwright, the political group leaders, said in a statement: “The council would like to thank everyone who has participated in the public engagement, viewed the concept designs and provided their really vital feedback.

An artist's impression of the new pool at the £26m leisure centre being touted for the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. Glazing and light and opening up the seafrton are said to be the key drivers Picture: GYBC An artist's impression of the new pool at the £26m leisure centre being touted for the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth. Glazing and light and opening up the seafrton are said to be the key drivers Picture: GYBC

“This public engagement has been an important listening process for the council.

“People’s valuable feedback will be considered over the coming weeks to help shape the look and feel of a final design for the new facility, which will then be subject to formal public consultation.

“We are really pleased with the level of turnout at the drop-in sessions and there’s genuine excitement about the water and leisure complex.

“Overall, we sense people welcome this major investment in our borough, with the architectural design being well received.

“We’re also aware that we need to continue to engage with specific user groups who have fed back specific concerns.

“While we appreciate there will be unavoidable temporary disruption for users, which we will work our hardest to minimise, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver a facility for the 21st century which will bring so many benefits for the seafront and residents across the borough for decades to come.”

With the agreement of full council, a planning application will be submitted in the summer.

Subject to planning approval, the Marina Centre is scheduled to close in October this, with work starting before Christmas.

If all goes to plan the new water and leisure complex will be open for summer 2021.