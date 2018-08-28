Search

Advanced search

Surviving Winter - how your donations will help thousands of vulnerable people stay warm, sheltered and fed

PUBLISHED: 15:32 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 20 November 2018

Surviving Winter will help thousands of elderly and vulnerable people across Norfolk stay warm, sheltered and fed this winter. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Surviving Winter will help thousands of elderly and vulnerable people across Norfolk stay warm, sheltered and fed this winter. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

This content is subject to copyright.

With your help, thousands of people across the county will benefit from a campaign aimed at keeping the elderly and vulnerable warm and cared for this winter.

The Surviving Winter campaign is run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening NewsThe Surviving Winter campaign is run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News

The Surviving Winter campaign, run by the Norfolk Community Foundation and backed by the EDP and Norwich Evening News, is aiming to raise £150,000 to tackle fuel poverty and isolation for those who struggle the most between now and the spring.

The campaign is urging older people who do not need their winter fuel allowance to donate it to those who desperately do, as many are faced with choosing between paying the bills and putting food on the table.

Linda Mathews, is head of charitable services for Age UK Norfolk, said the campaign will also help those are left trapped in their homes in winter.

She added: “If they no longer drive, the thought of walking along a dark or slippery path to the bus stop is enough to stop many from venturing out to the shops or pharmacy.

Norwich Foodbank supports the Surviving Winter campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Foodbank supports the Surviving Winter campaign. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“The Surviving Winter campaign will enable us to boost resource to our telephone befriending service so we can keep closer tabs on vulnerable elderly people who may not be ‘in the system’; helping them access the support they need, whether that’s a referral to a lunch club or support paying winter fuel bills.”

As well as working with Age UK Norfolk, Community Foundation is also working with key partners Norwich Foodbank and St Martins Housing Trust to spread the support to the homeless and poverty-stricken families.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martins, said: “The campaign will help to provide practical support to people who are homeless and rough sleeping when they need it most.

“Having to find somewhere, which may or may not be safe, to try to get a few hours’ sleep and survive a night with temperatures close to freezing sounds like something that was happening hundreds of years ago. Sadly, it is happening right now, in Norfolk.”

Surviving Winter 2018

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

Hannah Worsley, Norwich Foodbank project manager, said the campaign helped to issue 58 fuel vouchers to families, couples and individuals last year.

“This year, we have increased the number of agencies able to make foodbank referrals and issue energy vouchers, so we can reach more people this winter and take away the hard choice of deciding whether to cook or put the heating on,” she added.

To donate, visit the Surviving Winter appeal donation page, or you can make a cheque payable to Norfolk Community Foundation and send it to Norfolk Community Foundation, St. James Mill, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN.

For more information about the Norfolk Community Foundation Surviving Winter appeal visit www.norfolkfoundation.com.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Other News

Bomb disposal team called out after object found on beach

09:32 David Bale
A Second World War oxygen tank was found on a beach north of Sea Palling. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The bomb disposal team was called out after a object was found on a beach north of Sea Palling in north Norfolk.

‘I cried until I couldn’t cry any more’ - student nurses head to Westminster in funding fight

09:31 Abigail Nicholson
A member of nursing staff dispensing drugs from a trolley on a ward. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Student nurses from East Anglia will meet members of parliament at Westminster today ahead of a debate which will discuss the future of nurse education funding.

Updated A47 lane reopened after two vehicle crash

Yesterday, 19:52 Abigail Nicholson
A crash has closed one lane of the A47 near Blofield Picture: Denise Bradley

The A47 has been cleared after a two vehicle car crash.

What’s it like living on Yarmouth’s Middlegate estate?

Yesterday, 18:07 Liz coates
Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

An historic Great Yarmouth housing estate is in line for a multi-million pound makeover which will improve housing for more than 1,000 people and hopefully build new homes for a few more.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Yesterday, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

Yesterday, 07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Mon, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy