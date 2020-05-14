Car set on fire in suspected arson attack
PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 14 May 2020
Archant
A car was set on fire in Gorleston in a suspected arson attack.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the blaze at 1.11am on Thursday (May 14) on Frederick Road.
One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended the scene and the crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Police were made aware of the fire but were not required to attend.
The incident is being treated as an arson at this stage and an officer is due to attend and speak to the owner in due course, the police said.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.