Car set on fire in suspected arson attack

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 14 May 2020

A car was set on fire in a suspected arson attack on Frederick Road in Gorleston on May 14. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A car was set on fire in Gorleston in a suspected arson attack.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the blaze at 1.11am on Thursday (May 14) on Frederick Road.

One appliance from Great Yarmouth attended the scene and the crew used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Police were made aware of the fire but were not required to attend.

The incident is being treated as an arson at this stage and an officer is due to attend and speak to the owner in due course, the police said.

