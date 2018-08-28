Search

Suspected drink driver arrested after police chase

PUBLISHED: 07:51 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 26 January 2019

Police chased a driver who tried to run after neing stopped on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Police chased a driver who tried to run after neing stopped on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A suspected drink driver who tried to run off after he was stopped by police found himself spending the night in the cells - after officers chased him and arrested him.

Great Yarmouth police said the driver had attempted to flee after they stopped his vehicle in the town during the early hours.

They tweeted that officers were quicker and the man had been detained.

They said he smelt of alcohol and failed to take a breath test, so police arrested him for that - and for driving while disqualified.

“A night in our cells for him,” they added.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

