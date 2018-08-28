Suspected drink driver arrested after New Year’s Day crash

A suspected drink driver remains in police custody following a collision on New Year's Day in Great Yarmouth

A man remains in police custody after a car crash in Great Yarmouth on New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were called to Middle Market Road at the junction with Nelson Road North around 6.35pm on Tuesday to reports of a crash between a VW Touran and a Peugeot.

The road was closed for a time and police said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

He remains in custody today, Wednesday.

A passenger in the Peugeot was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were also on the scene where they provided scene safety, casualty care, and assisted the ambulance and police.