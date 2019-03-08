Search

Police close investigation into firearm at caravan park

PUBLISHED: 11:42 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 04 September 2019

Police have closed an investigation that followed an altercation at a caravan park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Police have closed an investigation that followed an altercation at a caravan park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

An investigation into the suspected possession of a firearm at a caravan park has been closed.

On August 15, police were called to reports of an altercation at Seafield Caravan Park, Newport Road, in Hemsby.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm.

Norfolk Police have since confirmed the case is now closed.

