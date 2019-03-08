Police close investigation into firearm at caravan park

An investigation into the suspected possession of a firearm at a caravan park has been closed.

On August 15, police were called to reports of an altercation at Seafield Caravan Park, Newport Road, in Hemsby.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm.

Norfolk Police have since confirmed the case is now closed.

