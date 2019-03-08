Warning after suspected explosive found on Norfolk beach

The beach between Winterton and Horsey. Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A suspected explosive device has been spotted on a Norfolk beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walkers have been warned to be vigilant following the discovery of the suspected mortar shell at Winterton on Saturday (June 29).

It was reported to the police on Monday (July 1).

Officers have searched the beach on foot and with police drone but the device has not been found.

Members of the public using the beach are asked to be vigilant and should call Norfolk Police on 101 if they find the device.

You may also want to watch: