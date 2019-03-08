Warning after suspected explosive found on Norfolk beach
PUBLISHED: 17:05 02 July 2019
Archant
A suspected explosive device has been spotted on a Norfolk beach.
Walkers have been warned to be vigilant following the discovery of the suspected mortar shell at Winterton on Saturday (June 29).
It was reported to the police on Monday (July 1).
Officers have searched the beach on foot and with police drone but the device has not been found.
Members of the public using the beach are asked to be vigilant and should call Norfolk Police on 101 if they find the device.