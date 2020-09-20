Suspected stolen car stopped after police use stinger to puncture tyres

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police ‘boxed in’ and used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car after a 20-minute long pursuit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

The car, which had been reported stolen a few days ago, was spotted in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (September 19) night.

Norfolk police said it had failed to stop for about 20 minutes.

But officers from Norfolk Constabulary used what are known as box tactics to stop the vehicle.

That involves safely stopping drivers after following them and then “boxing in” to surround them.

Police then used a stinger device, thrown into the road, to puncture the car’s tyres.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing hailed the “superb teamwork” which led to the car being “successfully stung”.