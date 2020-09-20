Search

Advanced search

Suspected stolen car stopped after police use stinger to puncture tyres

PUBLISHED: 08:54 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 20 September 2020

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police ‘boxed in’ and used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car after a 20-minute long pursuit.

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

The car, which had been reported stolen a few days ago, was spotted in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (September 19) night.

Norfolk police said it had failed to stop for about 20 minutes.

But officers from Norfolk Constabulary used what are known as box tactics to stop the vehicle.

That involves safely stopping drivers after following them and then “boxing in” to surround them.

Police then used a stinger device, thrown into the road, to puncture the car’s tyres.

In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing hailed the “superb teamwork” which led to the car being “successfully stung”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of weed Picture: Liz Coates

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Red tide’ of seaweed washes up on Norfolk beaches

The shoreline along the east coast has been turned a vivid red in places thanks to a dumping of weed Picture: Liz Coates

‘Primeyarc’ boost to high street as former Debenhams store is taken over

Primeyarc is a new art space inside the former Debenhams unit in Market Gates Picture: Jordon Thomas Sendall

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Road to close for five nights for roadworks

Five nights of roadworks are planned for a stretch of the A1064 at Acle. Picture: Google Maps.

New design for market following concerns over impact

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Suspected stolen car stopped after police use stinger to puncture tyres

Police used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Autumn glory - 23 great places to see seasonal colour across East Anglia

Blickling Hall amid a blaze of autumn colour Picture: CHEYANNE LOWTHER

School and nursery confirms ‘solitary case’ of coronavirus

Sarah Mules, headteacher at East Ruston and Stalham Infant Schools and Martham Academy. Picture: Right For Success

High streets to receive millions in funding for life after coronavirus

Great Yarmouth High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Edward James, Historic England

Legendary Yarmouth attraction stages tiny coffee morning

Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee morning taking place in Norfolk's smallest village - Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Photo : Steve Adams