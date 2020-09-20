Suspected stolen car stopped after police use stinger to puncture tyres
PUBLISHED: 08:54 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 20 September 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
Police ‘boxed in’ and used a stinger to stop a suspected stolen car after a 20-minute long pursuit.
The car, which had been reported stolen a few days ago, was spotted in Great Yarmouth on Saturday (September 19) night.
Norfolk police said it had failed to stop for about 20 minutes.
But officers from Norfolk Constabulary used what are known as box tactics to stop the vehicle.
That involves safely stopping drivers after following them and then “boxing in” to surround them.
Police then used a stinger device, thrown into the road, to puncture the car’s tyres.
In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing hailed the “superb teamwork” which led to the car being “successfully stung”.
