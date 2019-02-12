Search

Sustainable development of 47 homes proposed in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 19:45 20 February 2019

Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings are proposing a sustainable development of 47 homes at the site to the north of Staithe Road, Martham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

‘Green rooftops’, a children’s play area and a tree-lined access road are part of proposals which would see 47 energy efficient homes built in a Norfolk village.

The plans for a sustainable development in Martham have been submitted by Cambridge-based developers Energy Performance Construction (EPC) Buildings.

The application for the proposed site to the north of Staithe Road were sent to Great Yarmouth Borough Council at the start of February.

EPC Buildings hopes the development will meet the borough council’s immediate needs for an increase in housing, while keeping construction in accordance with the “character and context of the village and countryside”.

It aims to achieve the highest levels of sustainability while providing people with a comfortable and healthy place to live, according to a report which has been submitted to the council by agents Turley - on behalf of EPC Buildings.

The proposals include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses with 24pc allocated for affordable housing.

The homes will be fitted with south facing solar panels and a ground source pump system which will heat the properties through underfloor heating.

The building themselves will be made from sustainable materials and have wildflower roofs.

A drainage system will also be implemented to naturally dispose of excess rainwater.

The site is surrounded by three sides of residential developments and some neighbours have raised concerns about the proposals.

One resident said: “The proposal is not in keeping with the village.

“The current infrastructure of the village is struggling to cope.”

Another homeowner added: “Introducing more traffic to a heavily populated area between two village schools will put children at risk.

“There is already a lack of infrastructure within the village itself which will mean more pressure is put on our resources.”

The report from Turley’s highlights how the hill and tall vegetation to the north of the site will mean the development is not visible from the public footpath which surrounds the land.

Plans also include a sustainable waste storage strategy which will see each house fitted with a compost container to encourage the recycling of organic material.

106 car parking spaces will be built alongside 86 bicycle slots.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by the borough council in mid-May.

