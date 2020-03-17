Search

Nazi graffiti appears in town centre walkway

PUBLISHED: 17:03 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 17 March 2020

A swastika, an emblem of the German Nazi party, has appeared on a wall in Great Yarmouth's Quaker Row, Row 63, between Greggs and WH Smith Picture: Liz Coates

A hate crime investigation has been launched after a swastika was drawn on a wall in Great Yarmouth.

The Nazi symbol, associated with right-wing sympathisers, appeared close to the town’s main shopping area in Quaker Row (Row 83) between Greggs and WH Smith.

The incident was reported to Norfolk Police by a member of the public.

A spokesman for the force said the matter was “under investigation.”

The swastika symbol graffiti comes after a man was arrested in Norwich in connection with Nazi slogans which were daubed on two buildings.

It saw the German phrase ‘arbeit macht frei’, meaning ‘work sets you free’, spray-painted onto buildings - the phrase is well-known for appearing at Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

Police in North Norfolk had to close a probe into Nazi graffiti on road signs in Gresham, near Holt, after they were unable to trace the culprit.

