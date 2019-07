Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Norfolk's only Taco Bell restaurant will be giving away free food on Thursday.

Free tacos will be available to over 16s from 2pm to 6pm.

No purchase is necessary to redeem the offer, which is limited to one crunchy taco with either seasoned beef of refried beans per person.

