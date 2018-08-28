Search

Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 07 December 2018

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Taco Bell has opened its doors in Great Yarmouth for the first time after a surprise early opening, much to the delight of fans of the Tex-Mex fast food chain.

The first Taco Bell in Norfolk had been expected to open on Monday December 10, but fans were able to get an early taste of their arrival on Friday.

Around 20 people gathered outside ahead of the anticipated 11am launch, which doors opening around 11.10am.

Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, waits for the opening of Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, waits for the opening of Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

Karl Trosclair, from Gorleston, had been keeping a close eye on the queue in the hopes of being the first customer through the door.

He said: “I have been waiting outside since 11pm last night. I came along to check on the queue because I was told they were moving the opening earlier than they first said.

“I came back at 9am this morning and I was the first one outside, but I ended up losing my place when I needed the toilet.”

The chain left a lasting impression on Mr Trosclair during his time in America.

Food from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.Food from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

He said: “I used to live in the US and I always wondered why they never had stores over here.

“Of all the fast food outlets, Taco Bell is easily my favourite, and we’re quite lucky to have one in Great Yarmouth.

The Naked Chicken Taco from Taco Bell in Great YarmouthThe Naked Chicken Taco from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth

“I do this all the time. I am a big vinyl junkie and in March I waited outside the record store for Record Store Day since 3pm the afternoon before.”

Taco Bell has opened into a unit on Regent Road, formerly occupied by Spudulike, offering customers a 38-seat restaurant and takeaway offering.

A pulled pork quesadilla from Taco Bell in Great YarmouthA pulled pork quesadilla from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth

Adam Cunningham placed the first order in the new outlet after eagerly waiting outside for the doors to open.

He said: “It’s quite exciting to have a Taco Bell opening up here.

A chicken Fajita Burrito from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.A chicken Fajita Burrito from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

“I’ve been going on about it all week.

“I have a friend who works there and he has been banging on about how nice it all looks and how good the food is.”

The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.The Nachos Supreme from Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth.

How is the food?

We tried four items from the menu:

Naked Chicken Taco

A breaded chicken fillet, used as a taco and topped with tomatoes and cheese. This was crunchy and crisp, with freshness from the salad.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

A toasted flour tortilla filled with pulled pork, melted cheese and a creamy jalapeño sauce. The best of the bunch - crispy tortilla and very flavoursome pork.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Plain chicken with grilled peppers and onion, cheddar, sour cream and Mexican rice in a tortilla. Not the most flavoursome, and a little chewy.

Nachos Supreme

Tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo (tomato, onion, coriander), Fresh guacamole and nicely seasoned tortilla chips. Very tasty.

