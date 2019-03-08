WATCH: See inside new £26m seafront leisure centre with virtual reality tour

A video has been released giving people the chance to walk through the new leisure centre being tipped as Great Yarmouth's new anchor attraction Picture: GYBC GYBC

Years ahead of its actual opening people are being invited to take a virtual reality tour of a new £26m leisure centre.

Footage released gives three dimensional views of Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre, taking people beyond the artist's impressions circulated so far.

The video gives swooping views of the building - all curved roofs and glass - before taking people inside for a "realistic" encounter with its proportions and layout.

During the tour spectators can glide through the building and enjoy close-up views of the soft-play area, terrace, gym, climbing wall, pools and cafe.

Its release comes as planners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which is behind the scheme, gave their backing on Wednesday night to the application.

The new water and leisure complex is replacing the old Marina Centre on the seafront which closed at the end of last month.

It is billed as a "once-in-a-generation investment" and tipped as providing a major year-round boost to the economy and community health.

Construction is due to start in spring 2020, with the new complex opening during summer 2021.

In the meantime, to give people a sneak peek inside the new facility, the council has released a five-minute walk-through video.

The design is said to reflect the prime seafront location and the council's ambition to create a year-round "anchor attraction".

The complex will also be equipped with a health suite with sauna, steam and spa, 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, four-court multi-purpose sports hall, fitness and spin studios, indoor climbing zone for all ages, and a café with views to the beach.

In the next few weeks hoardings will go up ahead of demolition this winter.

To decorate the hoardings, the public are asked to send in any historic photographs they own of the site, including of the old Marina Centre, and the former Marina Theatre and lido.

People are also invited to submit their Great Yarmouth holiday snaps from across the decades to press@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

Carl Smith and Trevor Wainwright, leaders of the main political groups, said: "The video is very exciting, and we would encourage everyone to have a look, as it gives a realistic sense of what the impressive new Marina Centre will look like."