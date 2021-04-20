News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

National pizza chain eyes high street beauty salon

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:53 PM April 20, 2021   
Urban Oasis

Urban Oasis in Gorleston is a casualty of Covid, although the Yarmouth branch is still going strong and welcoming more customers than ever. The shop is now being considered as a 'hot food takeaway' by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to turn a beauty and tanning salon into a hot food takeaway is in the hands of planners.

Northern Ireland-based Cronin Properties is asking for the change of use at the former Urban Oasis shop at 127 High Street, Gorleston.

A spokesman for the applicant said the permission was for a national pizza chain that operated on a franchise model and would see an empty shop occupied.

Urban Oasis had traded successfully from the site next to The Feathers Pub for around three years.

Owner Andrew Floyd said a lack of income during the three lockdowns had meant taking the difficult decision to close the high street shop and focus on the Yarmouth one.

You may also want to watch:

In Yarmouth, the shop, established eight years ago, had been expanded and redecorated, with plans for a ladies'-only gym upstairs.

Mr Floyd said he had been well-supported since being able to re-open on April 12, with many of his Gorleston customers making their way over the bridge to find him, which he was grateful for.

To view the plans and have your say visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal on its website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man died after knife fight with housemate
  2. 2 Toddler found in car not wearing seatbelt and driver had no licence
  3. 3 Local pub splashes back into action
  1. 4 In Great Yarmouth, over 3,000 new green jobs could replace those lost to Covid in just two years
  2. 5 Police cracking down on anti-social motorbike riders
  3. 6 High school pupils isolating after positive Covid-19 test
  4. 7 E-scooter riders clock up 10,000 miles in over two weeks
  5. 8 'Absolutely crazy' - Beer gardens bustle on first weekend open
  6. 9 Woman's appeal against condition on pub conversion rejected
  7. 10 Great Yarmouth families are invited to put on their dancing shoes
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inflatable incident Great Yarmouth

Video

Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
What's your favourite fish & chip shop memory?

Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Dean pointing down Yarmouth South Denes.

New escape room to open in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A car pulling a 'flagrant' stunt on Great Yarmouth's seafront on August 16, 2020

Video

Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus