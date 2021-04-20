National pizza chain eyes high street beauty salon

Published: 4:53 PM April 20, 2021

Urban Oasis in Gorleston is a casualty of Covid, although the Yarmouth branch is still going strong and welcoming more customers than ever. The shop is now being considered as a 'hot food takeaway' by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to turn a beauty and tanning salon into a hot food takeaway is in the hands of planners.

Northern Ireland-based Cronin Properties is asking for the change of use at the former Urban Oasis shop at 127 High Street, Gorleston.

A spokesman for the applicant said the permission was for a national pizza chain that operated on a franchise model and would see an empty shop occupied.

Urban Oasis had traded successfully from the site next to The Feathers Pub for around three years.

Owner Andrew Floyd said a lack of income during the three lockdowns had meant taking the difficult decision to close the high street shop and focus on the Yarmouth one.

In Yarmouth, the shop, established eight years ago, had been expanded and redecorated, with plans for a ladies'-only gym upstairs.

Mr Floyd said he had been well-supported since being able to re-open on April 12, with many of his Gorleston customers making their way over the bridge to find him, which he was grateful for.

To view the plans and have your say visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal on its website.