WATCH: Cheeky heron wanders into home to watch TV

Dawn Pattison wakes most days to the sound of a heron tapping on her window. - Credit: Dawn Pattison

He's there first thing every morning and is not averse to a stroll round the front room for a gander at the telly.

The same heron has been visiting a couple's home in Hoveton for three years.

The sociable bird has become such a constant presence, Dawn Pattison and husband Graham feel sure he knows them and flies off when other people are around.

Mrs Pattison shared a video clip on Facebook of the bird, bold as brass in her living room seeming to take an interest The Two Ronnies dressed as clowns on the TV.

She said the bird was one of three known to all her neighbours in Brimbelow Road, and regularly followed her husband round the garden.

The trio were all very tame, but the "cheekiest" of them all was the one that would come in their home and was especially interested when they were preparing food.

"When we have visitors they are just amazed," she added.

"These ones in Norfolk are used to people, in North Yorkshire you cannot get anywhere near them.

"We don't think they know how to fish, they are hungry all the time. When we are having our tea they are constantly pecking at the window.

"They love cheese and they love bacon fat. They come every day. As soon as I open the blinds they are there. We are used to them now.

"They watch us all the time."

She said the long-legged creatures were also known to frequent the fish shop.

Two of them are ringed. "They do know us and if anyone strange came in the garden they would be off," she said.

Grey herons, also know as harnsers in Norfolk, are common throughout the Norfolk Broads. Known for their quiet, swooping elegance they appear easily spooked on the waterways, but can get used to people.

Mike Toms, of the Thetford-based British Trust for Ornithology, said herons were usually solitary and could be shy but through familiarity and routine could overcome some of their wariness.

However, actually venturing in the house was "a different thing", testifying to "learned experience" possibly dating back to when it was a young bird which was more easily influenced, he said.