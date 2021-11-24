Yarmouth baker asked to make cake for Disney

The Tattooed Cake Lady, from Great Yarmouth, was asked to make a cake for the release of Walt Disney's new film, Encanto. - Credit: Victor Ling - Barkers Photos

Disney really does make dreams come true, especially for a Great Yarmouth baker who was asked to put together a magical cake creation for the release of its latest film.

Sam Osborne - who runs a cafe in the town and trades as the Tattooed Cake Lady - said she could not believe it when she was approached to make a cake to celebrate the release of new film, Encanto. The film is an animated musical about a magical family. Among the stars is Stephanie Beatriz.

Ms Osborne was given a brief and asked to film the process of making the cake, which would be posted on Disney’s official TikTok account.

The 37-year-old said: “It was very out of the blue and unexpected. I got an email from a marketing company down in London just saying there is a potential partnership and they had seen my stuff somewhere and wanted to know if I was interested.

“Last Thursday they said Disney love your stuff and would you be able to make a cake for Monday.

“They only gave me three days, but you don’t say no to Disney.

“It was so unexpected and I still don’t know how they found me. It was a little overwhelming.”

The owner of Mocha Cafe and Cake Makers on Regent Street spent nearly 60 hours perfecting her intricate creation - which features a magical house, or casita, inspired by the film - and sent off the final photographs and footage to Disney on Monday.

Sam Osborne (right), also known as the Tattooed Cake Lady, who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A photograph of the cake was posted onto Walt Disney’s official Facebook account on Tuesday. An accompanying message read: “Getting into the Bake Off spirit, we’ve put the edible in incredible for Disney’s Encanto with this amazing cake inspired by ‘Casita’ and created by The Tattooed Cake Lady."

Despite Ms Osborne's efforts, it wasn’t intended to be eaten and the cake is currently sitting in her shop in Yarmouth for visitors to see.

She added: “The most difficult part was trying to carve it into the shape of the house.

“I love making cakes but the worst part is waiting for someone to react.

“Sending the final picture off was a heart in mouth moment but Disney absolutely loved it. It was a complete and utter whirlwind."

The TikTok video of Ms Osborne making her cake will be posted on Disney’s account this evening [Wednesday, November 24].

