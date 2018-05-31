'Ridiculed' woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

A woman who sexually assaulted a taxi driver has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Kandy Rowland left the driver fearing a sexually-transmitted disease after the incident.

The 35-year-old, of Betterton Street, London, had visited the Norfolk coast with a friend to recover from a cosmetic operation earlier that day, despite being advised to remain in hospital.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Rowland admitted sexually assaulting the man on August 2, as well as assaulting a member of pub staff after hitting him with her shoe.

Rowland and her friend were seen getting into a taxi shortly before 10pm, but immediately began arguing, the court heard.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said: "She became verbally abusive after being asked to leave the pub, and police were called when she began moving and throwing furniture."

Rowland then moved to the passenger seat, before touching an intimate part of her body and then wiping her hand on the driver's face.

The taxi driver left the car and asked her friend to remove her from the vehicle.

In a victim impact statement, the driver said: "It was horrendous. I didn't know what diseases she could have and I was worried I might have contracted something.

"I had to explain it to my wife and avoided contact with her which put a strain on our relationship.

"I became concerned she would make a false allegation against me because we had been alone in the car and I have realised I was in a vulnerable position."

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: "She is extremely ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated by her behaviour that night.

"Since the age of 14 she has had gender dysphoria, had gender reassignment surgery in 2002 and has been living as a woman ever since.

"She has undergone a huge amount of torment and ridicule and had her home set on fire, where she lost everything and became homeless.

"She used alcohol as a crutch for her PTSD, depression and anxiety, but on the day she had general anaesthetic and it was the perfect storm.

"At the bar, she was subjected to further ridicule and she overreacted."

Magistrates handed Rowland an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as an 18-month community order involving 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and an alcohol treatment requirement.

She must also pay £200 compensation to the taxi driver.