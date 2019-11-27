Taxi driver was six times legal limit for cocaine

A taxi driver who had taken cocaine was found slumped over the wheel of his cab at a town centre rank.

Kevin Jackson admitted driving above the legal drug/drive limit when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 27).

The court heard the now homeless 59-year-old was seen in his cab by a police officer outside the Troll Cart in Market Gates at around 9.30am on March 27.

Prosecuting Victoria Bastock said he was described by the officer as being slumped over the steering wheel.

He also spotted a defect on a tyre.

Having "some concerns" a breath test and drugs wipe were carried out.

A blood test revealed he was more six times the legal limit for cocaine with 63 microgrammes of cocaine in his blood against the legal limit of ten.

She said he admitted taking cocaine, and that he was there for trade as a taxi driver at the time.

In mitigation Anne-Marie Sheridan said he was a man of good character and that he had lost that now, along with his taxi licence, his relationship, and his home.

She said he had finished his shift, gone to the Troll Cart pub for a coffee and had taken cocaine.

His intention was to drive home and rest ahead of his next shift.

The light had come on in his cab because he had started the engine and needed then to physically turn it off.

"There were no passengers queuing and his intention was to go home as he had worked all night," she said.

The charge had put a great strain on his relationship and he had now split with his partner, she added.

Adding to his difficulties and one of the main reasons he found himself before the court was his 18 month old daughter who had suffered a heart attack and would now be disabled.

He had been working as a taxi driver for three years and his licence was taken from him "that very day."

Miss Sheridan stressed he had finished his shift and intended to go home.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines and a surcharge totalling £232.