Teacher's safety calls after e-scooter hit and run

Published: 6:00 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 7:48 AM April 23, 2021

An e-scooter driver collided with John Sanders in the early hours of Saturday morning. - Credit: J. Sanders

A teacher has called for greater safety measures around e-scooter use, after suffering nasty injuries in a crash with a rider.

John Sanders, 54, was celebrating his birthday in a friend's garden before walking to his home in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, April 17.

Mr Sanders was walking along New Road near to his home in Belton when he was knocked off his feet by a young man riding an e-scooter along the pavement.

He said: "I looked up at the pavement. It was clear. I took my hat off, checked my phone, and when I looked up again, bang.

"That was it. I was on my back.

"Someone - a young lad - was standing above me panicking, saying ‘I’m sorry. Oh God, I’m sorry.'

"I told the boy to hang on a minute. I had just started to bleed and didn’t realise at the time."

Mr Sanders was unable to see as his glasses were knocked from his face.

Seeing the light from his phone torch, he then called his wife who was at home with his daughter.

"Blood was dripping on my phone, and that's when it realised it was worse than I thought."

The teacher tried to keep the driver of the scooter with him.

"He was clearly concerned about me, but I think he just panicked," Mr Sanders continued.

"I think he knew he had been a bit careless. There were no lights on his scooter."

As they waited for his wife to come, the teacher felt "lousier and lousier" as his face got "wetter and wetter."

He was helped by two passers-by, who stopped to tend to his injuries.

"I was worried that the boy was hurt, because something must have happened to him.

"The chap who had turned up went to the boy and asked for his name and if he was alright.

"All the boy kept saying was ‘I’ve gotta go. I need to get home.' And then he went."

Mr Sanders was soon joined by his wife: "She was in hysterics when she saw me."

He then attended the James Paget University Hospital for further treatment, including stitches and a scan.

The doctor said the injury was similar to that of being hit by a motorcycle or car.

The scan showed that he had received two fractures to his eye socket and he was referred to the Norfolk and Norwich ophthalmologist.

"The James Paget team did a great job. I'm a big supporter of the NHS.

"It was just a bit upsetting to see them working so hard at that period of time.

"I got complete support from them, but I just wish they weren’t working under such a strain really."

Later that morning, Mr Sanders went to the N and N.

"I was told I couldn’t go into work next week.

"Now, I'm just waiting to see if there will be any lasting damage and when I can go back to work."

The teacher has been recuperating at home, but hasn't been out of the house since coming back from the N and N.

"The minute you've got facial injuries, people think you're a thug.

"It's a bit embarrassing," he added.

Mr Sanders remains somewhat sympathetic to the driver of the scooter.

"If the driver is found, I don’t want to wreck a young person’s life or anything like that, but there has to be some social responsibility."

The teacher is also not against the use of e-scooters: "Anything environmentally friendly is a brilliant idea. I know there’s a huge launch going on for the use of e-scooters, but we’ve got to think about the safety aspects of it.

"There’s got to be something there to make it safe for people on and off the scooters.

"To me, they can’t share pathways with pedestrians. Anything motorised should be on the road.

"I keep thinking that if it was someone smaller who had been hit or if I was walking rather than standing still, someone could have been killed."