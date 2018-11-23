Search

Advanced search

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

PUBLISHED: 13:29 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:29 27 November 2018

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

Archant

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London was sentenced for the role he played in the incident which took place in Great Yarmouth at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

A second male, a 16-year-old boy from the London area, was sentenced to three years in a youth offenders institute in August.

Both men had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the robbery which took place in Great Yarmouth at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 16 2018.

The court heard how Kamara approached the 12-year-old boy as he was walking alone near St George’s Park.

He asked to buy his phone but the victim refused.

Kamara told the boy to get in an alley way between Crown Road and Exmouth Place and made him get out his mobile phone.

Kamara tried to take the phone from the victim without success before the 16-year-old offender entered the alleyway and produced a knife, demanding the victim hand over his phone and cash.

The victim later contacted police and described one of the suspect’s as having silver teeth.

The following day officers were making enquiries in the area in Great Yarmouth when they saw a man with silver teeth, matching the description provided by the victim.

Kamara and the teenage suspect were arrested and later charged with robbery.

DC Steve Harrowing said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the boy involved but thanks to the detailed description he gave of both offenders we were able to locate them quickly during our patrols of the area.

“I hope this sentence reassures the local community that we take any crimes involving knives extremely seriously and we will seek to catch and prosecute those committing these types of offences.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

New unit will help hospital prepare for winter pressures

11 minutes ago Liz Coates
Professor Willett officially opening the new ambulatory care unit Picture: JPUH

A unit tipped as crucial in a Norfolk hospital’s battle to cope with added winter pressures is already making a difference.

Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

39 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

12:51 Liz Coates
Palmers in Great Yarmouth is entering a new era under Beales department stores, a nationwide chain Picture: Liz Coates

The last two branches of an historic East Anglian department store have been sold - with the new owners promising more product lines and big sale promotions.

Residents in town centre reassured CCTV is monitored 24/7 following knife incident

12:10 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth CCTV. Photo: Archant

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been reassured CCTV in the town is monitored 24/7 following footage which emerged last week of a man waving a knife.

Most Read

‘Disgraceful’ unlicensed motorist arrested for drink driving after crash

Yesterday, 12:54 Joseph Norton
A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with road furniture on Sunday night. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been labelled “disgraceful” after they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision with street furniture on Sunday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Hunter who posted bloodthirsty pictures from Norfolk shoot ‘at odds’ with the sport

Friday, November 23, 2018 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Hunters should respect their quarry and not post pictures of dead animals on social media.

Read more
Facebook

Gallery ‘Best switch-on event ever’ - Gorleston’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on

Yesterday, 13:01 Mark Boggis
Gorleston's Christmas lights were switched-on by Mayor Mary Coleman and Chef Galston Blackiston. Picture: Mary Coleman

A “magnificent day”.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Firefighters called to reports of man stuck in toilets in Norfolk

Yesterday, 18:09 Peter Walsh
Firefighters were called after reports a person was trapped in public toilets. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Norfolk firefighters were called to reports of a person being stuck in public toilets.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Gallery Top businesses honoured at prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Awards

Yesterday, 17:37 Joseph Norton
Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. All the category award winners. Picture: James Bass Photography

Leading businesses were honoured at the prestigious annual celebration of business excellence in the Great Yarmouth borough at the Spirit of Enterprise Awards on Friday night.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy