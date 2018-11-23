Teen jailed for five years after 12-year-old boy is threatened with knife in town centre

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for a knife point robbery in Great Yarmouth. Norfolk Police Archant

A teenager who was involved in threatening a 12-year-old boy with a knife after he refused to hand over his phone and money has been jailed for five years and four months.

Solomon Kamara, 19, from London was sentenced for the role he played in the incident which took place in Great Yarmouth at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

A second male, a 16-year-old boy from the London area, was sentenced to three years in a youth offenders institute in August.

Both men had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the robbery which took place in Great Yarmouth at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 16 2018.

The court heard how Kamara approached the 12-year-old boy as he was walking alone near St George’s Park.

He asked to buy his phone but the victim refused.

Kamara told the boy to get in an alley way between Crown Road and Exmouth Place and made him get out his mobile phone.

Kamara tried to take the phone from the victim without success before the 16-year-old offender entered the alleyway and produced a knife, demanding the victim hand over his phone and cash.

The victim later contacted police and described one of the suspect’s as having silver teeth.

The following day officers were making enquiries in the area in Great Yarmouth when they saw a man with silver teeth, matching the description provided by the victim.

Kamara and the teenage suspect were arrested and later charged with robbery.

DC Steve Harrowing said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the boy involved but thanks to the detailed description he gave of both offenders we were able to locate them quickly during our patrols of the area.

“I hope this sentence reassures the local community that we take any crimes involving knives extremely seriously and we will seek to catch and prosecute those committing these types of offences.”