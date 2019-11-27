'Hit a pillow' - magistrate's advice to angry teen

A Lowestoft teenager has been told by a magistrate to 'hit a pillow' when he feels angry Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A teenager facing a string of charges relating to criminal damage was told he should "hit a pillow" if he felt angry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Travis Cook, admitted four charges when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 27).

During the hearing the court heard Cook, 18, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft had broken doors, a curtain pole, a smoke alarm, a vacuum cleaner, and a mirror on four separate occasions while living at Sixteen Plus.

In mitigation Lucy Brakewell said since leaving residential care he had completed a brick laying course and secured an apprenticeship.

You may also want to watch:

She said he had not seen his father since he was five and that his mother had moved to Spain "with no care for her son."

The outbursts at the home were born of anger and frustration.

On one occasion he "completely lost it" when someone said staff were going through his belongings.

Chairman of the bench John Rockliffe said he should hit a pillow not a door if he was angry, adding: "You have not hit a person, that is something."

Ordering Cook to pay £615 in compensation he said: "I know you are not happy about it, but someone has to pay."