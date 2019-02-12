‘I had quite a mixed reaction’ - Kain McBarron, flamboyant child star of Channel 4 show, speaks five years on

Kain McBarron 18, starred in the Channel 4 documentary Dinner at 11 five years ago. Picture: Kain McBarron Archant

A boy who starred in a Channel 4 documentary on precocious kids and declared his hatred for modern technology, is now touring around Norfolk in a band - arranging gigs using his iphone.

The 18-year-old now plays in a folk band called Red Deer. Picture: Kain McBarron The 18-year-old now plays in a folk band called Red Deer. Picture: Kain McBarron

Kain McBarron, 18, from Great Yarmouth featured on Dinner at 11 in 2014.

The programme brought together a selection of conscientious pre-teens to discuss subjects including divorce and politics.

The then 13-year-old impressed viewers in his dashing suit and with his unique ukelele-playing skills.

However, it was his controversial opinions on social media, computer games and mobile phones which caused quite a stir.

Kain featured in the documentary with other precocious pre-teens and declared his hatred for modern technology. Picture: Kain McBarron Kain featured in the documentary with other precocious pre-teens and declared his hatred for modern technology. Picture: Kain McBarron

“I had quite a mixed reaction from people about the programme. Some of my friends really liked it, whereas others did not agree with some of my principles,” Kain said.

“I really enjoyed it though and everyone I met was lovely.”

The 18-year-old, who still lives at home with his Mum and her partner, is in his final year studying English literature, media and music technology at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston.

Although the teenager said he still loves music and plays his ukelele occasionally, he is getting a tune out of a different instrument now.

As lead drummer of folk band Red Deer, he tours around Norfolk with his two other band members.

The teenager said: “I am really enjoying playing as part of a band and I definitely want to pursue a career in the industry.

“I am learning a lot at college but am not sure whether to go to university next year.”

Despite being convinced by family members to buy an iphone before he went to college, the 18-year-old is yet to join Facebook.

He has encouraged others to think about how much they use technology.

“Not being on social media allows me to concentrate on things that really matter and I definitely think more people should give it a go,” the 18-year-old said.

“I am quite a flamboyant person who gets on with anyone and I think a lot of that is because of the fact I am use to speaking to people face to face.”

You can see Kain performing with his band at Ethic in Norwich on March 17.