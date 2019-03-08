Teenage girl 'verbally abused and assaulted' on bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted on the X1 bus PIC: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted on a bus travelling from Gorleston to Great Yarmouth.

The girl was travelling on the X1 run by First Bus from the James Paget University Hospital to Market Gates in Great Yarmouth at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, October 9, when the incident happened.

A statement said she was verbally abused and assaulted, but was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on the bus should contact PC Lucy Boakes at Acle Police Station on 101.