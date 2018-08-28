Search

Two teenage girls touched inappropriately on Norfolk buses

PUBLISHED: 11:54 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 23 January 2019

Two teenage girls were touched inappropriately as they travelled on buses in Norfolk earlier this month.

One girl was travelling on a First Bus from Great Yarmouth to Norwich at approximately 9.30am on Tuesday, January 15 when she was touched inappropriately by a man.

A similar incident took place on Thursday, January 17 at approximately 4.15pm as a teenage girl was travelling on the number six bus operated by Sanders Coaches from North Walsham to Stalham.

A man, in his 30s, from the Great Yarmouth area was arrested on Saturday, January 19 in connection with both incidents.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been on either bus at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steve Hughes at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.

