Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched inappropriately

PUBLISHED: 13:34 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 23 April 2019

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched on Norfolk buses. Picture: Getty Images.

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched on Norfolk buses. Picture: Getty Images.

Archant

Police have closed an investigation into allegations that two teenage girls were touched inappropriately as they travelled on buses in Norfolk.

A man in his 30s from the Great Yarmouth area had been arrested on January 19 in connection with the incidents.

No further action is being taken against the man, police said.

One girl had been travelling on a First Bus from Great Yarmouth to Norwich on January 15 when she was touched inappropriately by a man.

A similar incident took place two days later as a teenage girl was travelling on a bus from North Walsham to Stalham.

The man had been arrested in connection with both incidents and released on bail pending further enquiries until April 19.

Police said that all lines of enquiry have now been closed.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two car collision blocks busy Gorleston road

Police attended a two vehicle collision in Gorleston PIC: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two car collision blocks busy Gorleston road

Police attended a two vehicle collision in Gorleston PIC: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘It made his night’ - Norwich City-mad four-year-old given Pukki’s shirt

Oscar Drewery, four, was given Teemu Pukki's warm-up shirt after he took a 'I love Pukki' sign to Norwich's game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Picture: Katie Drewery

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched inappropriately

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched on Norfolk buses. Picture: Getty Images.

Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Construction company pledges £1,000 to Anna Poppy’s Army

Anna Poppy from Bradwell has a tumour in a spine. Her family are fundraising for treatment abroad Picture: Sam Lawson

Emergency services called to collision in Great Yarmouth

Emergency services were called to a collision in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists