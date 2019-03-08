Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched inappropriately

Police have closed an investigation into allegations that two teenage girls were touched inappropriately as they travelled on buses in Norfolk.

A man in his 30s from the Great Yarmouth area had been arrested on January 19 in connection with the incidents.

No further action is being taken against the man, police said.

One girl had been travelling on a First Bus from Great Yarmouth to Norwich on January 15 when she was touched inappropriately by a man.

A similar incident took place two days later as a teenage girl was travelling on a bus from North Walsham to Stalham.

The man had been arrested in connection with both incidents and released on bail pending further enquiries until April 19.

Police said that all lines of enquiry have now been closed.