Search

Advanced search

Norfolk teen meets idol Ed Sheeran who inspired him to take up performing

PUBLISHED: 17:56 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:05 11 December 2018

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

(c) 2018 Archant Norfolk Prospect House Rouen Road Norwich

For one 16-year-old boy from Norfolk, Thursday, December 6 started like any other weekday.

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Get up, catch the bus and go to class.

That was until he  found out his idol and world famous pop star Ed Sheeran was hosting a secret talk at the building next to his college.

Scott Ribbons, 16 and from Bradwell, started playing the guitar and singing five years ago, inspired by the pop sensation who grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk.

Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Like Ed did, Scott has been honing his singing and song writing skills at Access Creative College in Norwich, which provides college and degree courses in music performance and technology.

As the event at Epic Studios was invite only, Scott had an agonising wait outside of the main room where the Q&A session was hosted before he got to meet his idol.

He said: “Thankfully I was able to get as close to the door as possible so I could hear everything that was being said.

“I was a bit gutted I was not able to ask him a question though.”

It wasn’t long before the teenager was able to meet his inspiration, as he battled security to ask Ed if he could sign his guitar.

“It really was a dream come true for me. I love Ed as an artist and to be able to meet him and then for him to sign my guitar is just so special.

“It is a day I definitely won’t forget,” he said.

Scott said it is Ed’s all-round musical talent that makes him an idol.

“The fact that he went to the college really does give you a lot of hope and belief that you can achieve something close to what Ed has,” he said.

The 16-year-old said he sings a variety of modern pop songs as well as a number of Ed Sheeran covers including his favourite You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

He is currently part of a band called Vapour, which he and three other college students formed one month ago.

Scott also plays in a duo with his girlfriend Emily, performing in various bars in the Great Yarmouth and Beccles area.

Other News

Norfolk teen meets idol Ed Sheeran who inspired him to take up performing

57 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Scott Ribbons with his guitar which was signed by Ed Sheeran when the pop superstar visited Access Creative College in Norwich last week. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

For one 16-year-old boy from Norfolk, Thursday, December 6 started like any other weekday.

Deferred motion for council to provide free sanitary products back on the agenda

16:22 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Photo: Andy Darnell

A delayed motion looking to reduce period poverty in the Great Yarmouth borough is to be discussed once more by councillors.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Head of Norfolk hospital which is the only one in the county not failing to leave

12:02 Joseph Norton
Chief executive of James Paget University Hospital, Christine Allen, will leave in February 2019. Picture: James Paget University Hospital

The head of a coastal hospital which is the only one in Norfolk not failing has announced she will leave.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Yesterday, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Yesterday, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Yesterday, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Former model who suffered stroke which left her paralysed stands for the first time in 15 years

Yesterday, 16:38 Joseph Norton
From left, Centre 81 staff member Lynn Judd with Rose Puxley and Ference Setet, who helped her stand for the first time since her stroke. Picture: Centre 81

Tears of joy streamed down the face of staff members who watched the magical moment a woman, who was left paralysed by a stroke, stood on her own two feet for the first time in 15 years.

Read more
Gorleston

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy