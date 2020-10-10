Teenager punched, kicked and knocked to the ground
PUBLISHED: 06:09 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:09 10 October 2020
Police are appealing for information after a teenager was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground by two men who then fled the scene.
A teenager was assaulted in Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth on Thursday, October 8 by what is believed to be two males in their mid-teens.
He was attacked outside the Co-Op on Yarmouth Road at around 6pm.
Facing several minor injuries to his head, back and wrist, the victim had to be transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.
His personal items were also damaged during the assault.
Officers believe the suspects fled the scene in the direction of Beach Road, Caister.
They want any witneses, or those who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/71007/20.
