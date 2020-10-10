Search

Advanced search

Teenager punched, kicked and knocked to the ground

PUBLISHED: 06:09 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:09 10 October 2020

The incident is believed to have taken place outside the Co-Op, with the suspects fleeing towards Beach Road. Photo: Google

The incident is believed to have taken place outside the Co-Op, with the suspects fleeing towards Beach Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground by two men who then fled the scene.

A teenager was assaulted in Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth on Thursday, October 8 by what is believed to be two males in their mid-teens.

He was attacked outside the Co-Op on Yarmouth Road at around 6pm.

Facing several minor injuries to his head, back and wrist, the victim had to be transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.

His personal items were also damaged during the assault.

Officers believe the suspects fled the scene in the direction of Beach Road, Caister.

They want any witneses, or those who may have dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/71007/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Gorleston vicar and food bank leader honoured by Queen for services during lockdown

Reverend Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene church in Gorleston, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Diocese of Norwich.

‘I broke my cooker’ - Bus driver who cooked curries for colleagues honoured on Queen’s birthday list

Simon Taylor, 32, a bus driver from Great Yarmouth, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for cooking curries for colleagues during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Simon Taylor.

Teenager punched, kicked and knocked to the ground

The incident is believed to have taken place outside the Co-Op, with the suspects fleeing towards Beach Road. Photo: Google

How many new coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Latest figures have shown where coronavirus cases have risen in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Lockdown heroes from Norfolk centre stage on Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Some 18 people from Norfolk have been named on the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY