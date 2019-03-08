Search

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of teenager in taxi

PUBLISHED: 10:35 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 06 April 2019

Two women left the taxi at Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

An investigation into an incident which saw a teenager allegedly sexually assaulted in a taxi has been closed.

The women entered the taxi outside Joyland on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James BassThe women entered the taxi outside Joyland on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Two women, both in their late teens, got into a white taxi opposite Joyland in Great Yarmouth with two unknown men at around 4.20am on Sunday, January 27.

Once inside the taxi, one of the men sitting in the back, is alleged to have touched one of the women inappropriately, Norfolk Police said.

The women got out of the taxi at Lowestoft Library in Clapham Road South, where they got another lift home.

The case has now been closed after police made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

They are asked to contact PC Sally Anderson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/6505/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

