Youths seen climbing on top of Poundstretcher
- Credit: Submitted
Groups of teenagers have been seen repeatedly on the rooftop of a Great Yarmouth store
Two teenaged girls were seen on the roof of Poundstretcher in Regent Road on Monday afternoon.
A woman who took a photograph of the two girls described how the girls swore at her from the top of the building.
There have been other similar incidents, including two boys in their teens being seen on top of the roof two weeks previously, leading to police being called.
Norfolk Police said: "Police were called to reports of teenagers on the roof at Pound Stretcher, in Regent Road at 5.19pm on 28 September.
"Security at the location were made aware but no one was found."
Mike Smith-Clare, Labour’s county lead for children and young people, said: "It’s always a worry when young people risk their own safety and face possible arrest while in search of fun.
"We need more structured activities that enable young people to let off steam without facing condemnation.”
Poundstretcher has been contacted for comment.
Back in July, two teenagers were seen climbing on top of the roof of the old Palmers building in the Market Place.