The Caister village survey - tell this newspaper what you think of where you live

PUBLISHED: 15:35 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 04 April 2019

What do you love about living in Caister, and what gets your goat? People are being asked for their thoughts via a Your Town survey Picture: Archant

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, this newspaper is looking into what makes Caister special and what needs to be improved.

Famous for its water tower, Roman fort and lifeboat heritage we want you to tell us what its actually like to live there.

Over the next week we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the community and give your opinion on where it should go in the future.

This newspaper will also be speaking to politicians, business owners and community figures to gain a better insight into what makes Caister tick.

Take a few minutes out of your day to take part in our Caister survey.

This will not only cover the bad and the ugly, we also want to highlight the great things about the village; the community spirit, the parks, and the people that make it the place it is.

We want to tell the untold stories about Caister and underline the many positives there are to living there.

But we also want it to be an honest reflection of the views you have on the town.

We want to know what’s great about Caister and what worries you.

To have your say fill in the survey and to add more email liz.coates@archant.co.uk

