Temporary traffic lights in town centre to remain in place as 'vital' repair work is completed

Temporary traffic lights in South Quay, Great Yarmouth, will remain in place for nine days until Anglian Water complete repair work to a damaged sewer. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Temporary traffic lights which have been set up in Great Yarmouth will remain in place for more than a week as Anglian Water carry out "vital" repair work to a damaged sewer.

Engineers have been working on the damaged sewer since Thursday, May 23. Picture: Joseph Norton Engineers have been working on the damaged sewer since Thursday, May 23. Picture: Joseph Norton

Engineers began work on the sewer outside the pumping station in South Quay on Thursday, May 23.

Repairs were expected to last for six weeks but a spokesman for Anglian Water said work was ahead of schedule.

Engineers hope to have fixed the sewer by Wednesday, June 19.

Temporary traffic lights will remain in place on the road until then.

Speaking before the work started a spokesman for Anglian Water said: "We are sorry for any disturbance to local residents, but this work is vital to ensure they can continue to flush their toilets and use their washing machines as normal.

"We have already written to local residents and would like to thank them for their on-going patience and co-operation while we make these vital repairs."