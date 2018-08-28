Ten things to have on your bucket list for Great Yarmouth in 2019

The Out There Festival is one of the must-see events of 2019 Photo : Steve Adams Archant 2011 0

We all know 2018 had a lot going for it in terms of entertainment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page

With Danny Boyle filming at multiple locations culminating in a cast-of-thousands Gorleston beach scene, and the Red Arrows zooming over Great Yarmouth’s golden sands it’s going to be hard to beat.

But there is still a busy programme of events, some hardy annuals you may not have tried before and also a few one off crowd-pleasers you wont want to miss.

1. Get a ringside seat

If you’ve never been to Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus make sure this is the year you do.

Great Yarmouth East Coast Run could be one of your goals for 2019 Picture: Sonya Duncan Great Yarmouth East Coast Run could be one of your goals for 2019 Picture: Sonya Duncan

Choose from four main shows swashbuckling Pirate Water Show at Easter, the grand Summer and Water Spectacular, the Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Spectacular.

It is Britain’s only surviving total circus and has been dubbed one of the seven wonders of the British seaside. To book or find out more visit the website.

2. Go on a heritage walk

Yarmouth has a rich history full of eerie tales and the stories really come alive on a heritage walk.

Guides who know the town like the back of their hands will help you unlock some of its secrets.

The water finale at the Hippodrome Picture; Streetview Marketing The water finale at the Hippodrome Picture; Streetview Marketing

Tours take place Tuesdays and Sundays from April to October with extra dates over the summer.

To find out more call the tourist information centre on 01493 846346.

3. Dress up for Yarmouth’s Ascot

There’s no need to travel far to attend one of the most glamorous fixtures in the racing calendar.

A heritage guide in action around the town, revealing hidden corners and nuggets of nostalgia Picture: Andrew Darnell A heritage guide in action around the town, revealing hidden corners and nuggets of nostalgia Picture: Andrew Darnell

A chance to dress to the nines and send style-spotters into a frenzy, we do it just as well in Yarmouth as anywhere else.

Start planning your outfit now.

Ladies Night is on Wednesday July 17 and Ladies Day is on Thursday September 19 as part of the Eastern Festival. Visit the website here.

4. See THAT film

Danny Bolye’s as yet untitled film with Richard Curtis is set for general release on June 28.

The Time and Tide Museum is one of the attractions on our Great Yarmouth bucket list Credit: Norfolk Museums Service The Time and Tide Museum is one of the attractions on our Great Yarmouth bucket list Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

We’d love the premiere to be in Gorleston where much of it was filmed last summer but failing that get a front row seat at one of the town’s independent cinemas, the Hollywood in Great Yarmouth and the Palace Cinema in Gorleston High Street.

5. Enjoy nature

As the gateway to the Norfolk Broads there are plenty of places to get out and about and enjoy nature whether it is on a Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserve or just along dunes or winding rivers. Visit the NWT’s website to find out about their reserves and events.

6. Be festival ready

Who doesn’t love a festival? There are plenty to choose from this summer so you will want to pencil in the dates as soon as you can.

Great Yarmouth Arts Festival is June 6-16 featuring a variety of acts over multiple locations, Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival July 6-7 is a spectacle of all things with wheels, The Maritime Festival sails into its usual slot over September 7-8 closely followed by the Out There Festival September 21-22 providing your fix of all things whacky, bizarre and generally extraordinary.

7. Support your theatres

Time was when multiple stages would show a summer-long run of acts bringing all the top TV stars of the day to the resort.

Nowadays seeing live theatre is less a part of a holiday package but there is still plenty to enjoy all year round. St George’s Theatre has a varied programme bringing known names as well as some fantastic local talent. The Pavilion Theatre at Gorleston is a joy with its cabaret-style seating and boasts one of the longest-running summer seasons in the country. The Britannia Pier theatre has a good mix of summer variety too.

8. Pull on your running shoes

A highlight in Great Yarmouth’s sporting calendar the East Coast Run is a 10k race staged in October and reckoned one of the best entry-level races in the country.

Nice and flat taking in a range of tourism landmarks it’s a chance to challenge yourself and take part in a big community event.

The date for 2019 has yet to be set but keep an eye out.

9. Shop and eat local

Give Great Yarmouth town centre a whirl.

We all know high streets are struggling but there is still much to enjoy if you’ve not been in for a while.

Have a wander down the Rows where there are some good independent shops and head to Market Gates for larger chains.

Also plenty of charity shops if you are prepared to rummage for a bargain - there are lots to be had.

10. Time travel into the past

There are some great museums in our town and it is surprising how many people have never visited.

Even those who have been multiple times will still find something new as collections and temporary exhibitions change.

In Yarmouth the Time and Tide Museum, Tolhouse Museum, Elizabethan House Museum, Norfolk Nelson Museum and the Row 111 houses are all wonderful places to go that can help you see the town in a different way.

Also the floating Lydia Eva steam drifter moored in South Quay is fascinating.

There are often extra free events and craft activities for children.