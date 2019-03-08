Search

Game, set and match! Youngsters enjoy marathon tennis challenge to mark opening of revamped courts

PUBLISHED: 09:27 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 27 September 2019

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy at the opening of the tennis facility Picture: Run Communication

Students from Ormiston Venture Academy at the opening of the tennis facility Picture: Run Communication

More than 900 students from the Great Yarmouth area took part in a marathon tennis challenge to celebrate the opening of a new community facility.

The venue will be offering free sessions this weekend as a drive to get more people on the court.

The revamped courts at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston will officially open to the public this weekend as part of the LTA's Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend but students who braved the elements got a sneak preview on Wednesday.

They were there as part of an LTA Team Challenge event with many of them trying the sport for the first time. The academy and the LTA have developed a new programme of tennis activities along with a new online booking system at the venue aimed at making it easier and more affordable for local people to play with annual family memberships available for £30.

The venue is one of a number across Norfolk offering free tennis activities including mini and junior tennis, cardio tennis and family time sessions this weekend.

Over 55,000 people across the UK took part in free tennis activities as part of last year's Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekends with nearly half going on to join local clubs.

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, head of Ormiston Venture Academy said: "When we had the opportunity to invest in and upgrade our facilities we felt it was really important that they should be something for the local community and not just our students.

"Working with the LTA, our plan is to open them up to people who want to play and get involved in tennis.

The kids loved being out there today and it was great to see many of them get their first taste of the courts.

"We're looking forward to opening our doors to the local community this weekend and making this an all year round facility."

To find your nearest Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend venue and to sign up for a free tennis activity this weekend visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/OpenDays Follow @LTA on Instagram, @LTA - Tennis For Britain or  @the_LTA on Twitter to keep up to date with all the news surrounding Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekends.

