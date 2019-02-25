Search

Man died of cancer caused by asbestos

25 February, 2019 - 18:00
The inquest of Terry Smith has taken place. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man died of lung cancer caused by asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Terry Smith died of lung cancer at the James Paget University Hospital on December 29 aged 63.

The retired printer, from Great Yarmouth, had previously battled stomach cancer in 2001. But in 2013 after suffering from chest pain a lump was found in his left lung.

His cancer was caused from exposure to asbestos which he had while working for Grout and Co in the 1970s.

The inquest, at Carrow House, heard in a statement from Mr Smith, made in 2013, that he had won a case against his old employer. He was admitted to JPUH on Christmas Eve after struggling to breathe. It was suspected that he had pneumonia. The hospital knew that Mr Smith did not have long to live and arranged for palliative care.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson gave the cause of death as lung cancer caused by asbestos.

