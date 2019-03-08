'It is grim' - Shoppers put off by mystery pong

A stale smell at Tesco in Belton has been putting off shoppers. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A mystery pong is putting off shoppers at a village supermarket.

Residents of Belton have complained about a smell at the Tesco Express in the village, with some customers taking to social media on Wednesday (October 9) describing the smell as "foul", "disgusting" and "vile".

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "We're sorry there's a musty smell in our Belton Express store and we have engineers on site working very hard to fix this as quickly as possible."

The odour was perceptible on Thursday afternoon (October 10), stronger in some parts of the store than others.

Julie George said it puts her off buying anything in the store, which sits in a block of shops and takeaways on Bell Lane.

Emma King commented: "I feel sorry for the poor staff. Just been in there and it's worse than normal."

Karen Walsh said the smell took her breath away.

"It is grim," said Victoria Bracewell. "Hope they find the source of the smell soon."

You may also want to watch: