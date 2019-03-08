Mystery pong removed from Tesco store following 'deep clean'

A mystery smell which was putting shoppers off visiting a village supermarket has been removed.

The Tesco express in Belton was temporarily closed for a couple of hours on Thursday evening to allow a "deep clean" of the premises to take place.

A spokesman for Tesco said the pong has now been removed with the store open as usual.

Customers took to social media on Wednesday to raise awareness of the odour which was described as "foul", "disgusting" and "vile".

Julie George said it put her off buying anything in the store, which sits in a block of shops and takeaways on Bell Lane.

Emma King commented: "I feel sorry for the poor staff. Just been in there and it's worse than normal."

The smell was perceptible on Thursday afternoon, stronger in some parts of the store than others.