'It's such a shame' - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

PUBLISHED: 15:34 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 18 June 2019

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Archant

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side.

The reed-thatched property, in Horning, overlooks the River Bure.

Residents in the area have said the house has been this way for around three months.

One resident said: "It is such a shame, they only re-thatched the roof last summer."

It has now become a strange sight for passing tourists, many of who have been taking pictures from boats and the opposite riverbank.

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

Many began posting pictures on social media of the sinking house, which has been standing since the late 70s.

On one Facebook page, a picture of the three-bedroom property has more than 200 interactions from members of the public.

Over the last five years 25 properties have been sold on the road.

A Broads Authority spokesperson said: "It is a huge shame that this lovely cottage appears to be in such a precarious position.

A cottage in the Horning area has become an attraction for the wrong reasons. Picture: Archant

"Unfortunately it is something that can be an ongoing danger for properties built on unstable ground.

"We wish the owners all the best as they assess what can be done.

"If the cottage is within our area as a planning authority we would offer free pre-planning advice should this be needed in the future."

The owners of the house were contacted for comment but do not wish to speak at this time.

