Bid to demolish home used by Army in Second World War

Published: 2:55 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM July 13, 2021

A notice of a planning application to demolish the Ark, a building in Winterton, and replace it with a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow. - Credit: Tony Moore

A former holiday home used by the Army during the Second World War could be torn down to make way for a family house overlooking the sea.

The Ark, on North Market Road in Winterton, is a bungalow which sits next to the famous dunes.

Owner Michael Rowely has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to demolish the building and build a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow.

The house would also have a balcony overlooking the sea.

Documents supporting the application state that the Ark was originally built as a scout hut but has been a family home for many years and the new building would "update the property into the 21st century".

Three neighbours have objected to the bid over concerns about the possibility of more housing lets in the village.

They have asked that if the application is permitted, it should include a condition that the house remains only for residential use.

Natural England said the potential impact on the surrounding dunes must be assessed.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 30.

Wilfrid Howard, who built the Ark, a building in Winterton, pictured with his wife sometime after the Second World War. - Credit: Tony Moore

History of the Ark

The Ark was built in the 1930s by Norwich-based Wilfrid Howard, who used it with his family as a holiday home.

When the Second World War broke out in 1939, the bungalow was commandeered by the Army.

After the war, Mr Howard gave the house to his daughter and son-in-law.

The house remained with the family until the late 1960s, when it was sold.



















