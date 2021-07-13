News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Bid to demolish home used by Army in Second World War

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:55 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 2:57 PM July 13, 2021
The Ark planning application

A notice of a planning application to demolish the Ark, a building in Winterton, and replace it with a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow. - Credit: Tony Moore

A former holiday home used by the Army during the Second World War could be torn down to make way for a family house overlooking the sea.

The Ark, on North Market Road in Winterton, is a bungalow which sits next to the famous dunes.

Owner Michael Rowely has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to demolish the building and build a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow.

The house would also have a balcony overlooking the sea.

Documents supporting the application state that the Ark was originally built as a scout hut but has been a family home for many years and the new building would "update the property into the 21st century".

You may also want to watch:

Three neighbours have objected to the bid over concerns about the possibility of more housing lets in the village.

They have asked that if the application is permitted, it should include a condition that the house remains only for residential use.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hero saves man, 92, from blaze that killed his elderly neighbour
  2. 2 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
  3. 3 How Great Yarmouth will spend its £20m Town Deal cash
  1. 4 Man's eye socket and nose broken in attack after England match
  2. 5 WATCH: Moment a lit firework explodes near man's face
  3. 6 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
  4. 7 Covid marshals in Yarmouth could become town 'ambassadors'
  5. 8 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
  6. 9 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
  7. 10 Resort's new 'fire festival' prepares to welcome 30,000 to seafront

Natural England said the potential impact on the surrounding dunes must be assessed.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 30.

The Ark Winterton

Wilfrid Howard, who built the Ark, a building in Winterton, pictured with his wife sometime after the Second World War. - Credit: Tony Moore

History of the Ark

The Ark was built in the 1930s by Norwich-based Wilfrid Howard, who used it with his family as a holiday home.

When the Second World War broke out in 1939, the bungalow was commandeered by the Army.

After the war, Mr Howard gave the house to his daughter and son-in-law.

The house remained with the family until the late 1960s, when it was sold. 






Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A view of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, USA.

Giant Hollywood-style letters heading to three seaside resorts

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jason Hopewell has been reported missing and was last seen in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
marine parade

Norfolk Live

Man in 20s suffers broken jaw after late night attack in coastal town

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Mason and Paul enjoyed a kick about in Bradwell with local youngsters.

Children's kindness to disabled man 'melts heart' of carer

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus