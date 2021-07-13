Bid to demolish home used by Army in Second World War
- Credit: Tony Moore
A former holiday home used by the Army during the Second World War could be torn down to make way for a family house overlooking the sea.
The Ark, on North Market Road in Winterton, is a bungalow which sits next to the famous dunes.
Owner Michael Rowely has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to demolish the building and build a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow.
The house would also have a balcony overlooking the sea.
Documents supporting the application state that the Ark was originally built as a scout hut but has been a family home for many years and the new building would "update the property into the 21st century".
You may also want to watch:
Three neighbours have objected to the bid over concerns about the possibility of more housing lets in the village.
They have asked that if the application is permitted, it should include a condition that the house remains only for residential use.
Most Read
- 1 Hero saves man, 92, from blaze that killed his elderly neighbour
- 2 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
- 3 How Great Yarmouth will spend its £20m Town Deal cash
- 4 Man's eye socket and nose broken in attack after England match
- 5 WATCH: Moment a lit firework explodes near man's face
- 6 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
- 7 Covid marshals in Yarmouth could become town 'ambassadors'
- 8 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy
- 9 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 10 Resort's new 'fire festival' prepares to welcome 30,000 to seafront
Natural England said the potential impact on the surrounding dunes must be assessed.
A decision on the bid is expected by July 30.
History of the Ark
The Ark was built in the 1930s by Norwich-based Wilfrid Howard, who used it with his family as a holiday home.
When the Second World War broke out in 1939, the bungalow was commandeered by the Army.
After the war, Mr Howard gave the house to his daughter and son-in-law.
The house remained with the family until the late 1960s, when it was sold.