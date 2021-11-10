The long shadow: Man's run for climate awareness

Luke Douglas-Home on his way from Hemsby to Happisburgh in his round-Britain run raising awareness of climate issues. He encountered sanderlings, skeins of geese, and seals. - Credit: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

A man has completed the second leg of his epic run round Britain.

Luke Douglas-Home, aka The Coastline Runner, has given himself a year to complete the 5,000 mile challenge along the country's shoreline raising awareness of environmental issues and carbon emissions.

He hopes to "crack Norfolk by Christmas" and has completed the second leg from Hemsby to Happisburgh.

Luke Douglas-Home aka The Coastline Runner, was met in Hemsby by borough and county councillor James Bensly, Norfolk Waste Partnership’s Heidi Beaumont-Preston, and Dan Hurd and Michael Litten from Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: Victor Ling/Barker's Photographic

Arriving in Hemsby he was met by borough and county councillor, James Bensly, Norfolk Waste Partnership’s Heidi Beaumont-Preston and Dan Hurd and Michael Litten from Hemsby Lifeboat.

Luke Douglas-Home running in the Norfolk surf. He has declared the beaches as some of the cleanest he has ever seen. - Credit: supplied by Luke Douglas-Home

Mr Douglas-Home said the second stretch was "one of the most plastic-free" he had ever experienced collecting three plastic water bottles and marine plastic which he left in a bin at Sea Palling.

He aims to raise awareness about environmental impact and how it could be measured, calculating his carbon footprint as he goes.

The next leg will be Happisburgh to Cromer.

A Just Giving page has been set up to meet some of the costs of the journey.