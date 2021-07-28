'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open

Published: 5:30 AM July 28, 2021

The Empire will re-open on Saturday, July 31. - Credit: Jays UK

An iconic venue on an historic seafront is re-opening for the first time since 2008, offering a "fresh" experience for people in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth band Scarlett will be co-headlining the launch party at The Empire on Saturday. - Credit: Jays UK

The Empire will re-open on Saturday from 5pm, and will be co-headlined by the band Scarlett as well as international DJ Louis La Roche.

Mr La Roche is a Gorleston born DJ who has played all over the world, including touring with Kylie Minogue in 2014 and hosting his own BBC Radio 1 hour-long show.

As well as his own releases he has created official remixes for a range of international artists including Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx and Speech Debelle.

DJ Louis La Roche will co-headline the launch party at The Empire on Saturday, July 31. - Credit: Jays UK

There will also be a preview of two of the new street food traders who will be serving food daily from the launch.

You may also want to watch:

Rude Kitchen will be providing burgers which have been tantalising taste buds at pop up events across the Norfolk coast.

A new Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian restaurant, Middle East Coast, will provide loaded pittas, homemade hummus, salads and loaded halloumi fries.

The Great Yarmouth band Scarlett will be co-headlining the Empire's launch party. - Credit: Jays UK

Owner Jack Jay said: "This concept is something really fresh for Great Yarmouth and we're working really hard to make this a special place for food traders and also musicians to come and showcase their talents."

Once launched, The Empire will be hosting a series of gigs and music events in collaboration with Freshly Greated and Barefeet Records.

These events will showcase amazing local talent and give other young and aspiring musicians access to the venue going forwards.

Rude burgers will be available on Saturday, as well as Middle East Coast, which will offer vegetarian food. - Credit: Jays UK

Building owner Peter Jay added: "This really is a celebration of entertainment in Great Yarmouth, as well as creating a space for the next generation of performers."

The Empire have also teamed up with Great Yarmouth brewery Lacons to create an extensive craft beer selection.

The Empire's launch event will be open from 5pm, with the evenings entertainment beginning with DJ Effy Mai from 7pm.

The bar will open from 5pm on Saturday. - Credit: Jays UK

The launch party will open from 5pm and will be free admission, but with limited tables on a first come first served basis.

After the reopening, the venue will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 11pm.