'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open
- Credit: Jays UK
An iconic venue on an historic seafront is re-opening for the first time since 2008, offering a "fresh" experience for people in Great Yarmouth.
The Empire will re-open on Saturday from 5pm, and will be co-headlined by the band Scarlett as well as international DJ Louis La Roche.
Mr La Roche is a Gorleston born DJ who has played all over the world, including touring with Kylie Minogue in 2014 and hosting his own BBC Radio 1 hour-long show.
As well as his own releases he has created official remixes for a range of international artists including Fatboy Slim, Basement Jaxx and Speech Debelle.
There will also be a preview of two of the new street food traders who will be serving food daily from the launch.
You may also want to watch:
Rude Kitchen will be providing burgers which have been tantalising taste buds at pop up events across the Norfolk coast.
A new Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian restaurant, Middle East Coast, will provide loaded pittas, homemade hummus, salads and loaded halloumi fries.
Most Read
- 1 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
- 2 Man arrested for murder of still missing 83-year-old
- 3 Man jailed for county lines drug dealing in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman
- 5 Suspected murder victim had 'heart of gold' and 'loved life'
- 6 Rooms with a view? See two new hotel suites costing £120,000
- 7 7 big projects in Great Yarmouth and when they are happening
- 8 Funding for Hemsby sea defences a 'significant challenge'
- 9 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
- 10 Rail service disrupted after boat hits railway bridge
Owner Jack Jay said: "This concept is something really fresh for Great Yarmouth and we're working really hard to make this a special place for food traders and also musicians to come and showcase their talents."
Once launched, The Empire will be hosting a series of gigs and music events in collaboration with Freshly Greated and Barefeet Records.
These events will showcase amazing local talent and give other young and aspiring musicians access to the venue going forwards.
Building owner Peter Jay added: "This really is a celebration of entertainment in Great Yarmouth, as well as creating a space for the next generation of performers."
The Empire have also teamed up with Great Yarmouth brewery Lacons to create an extensive craft beer selection.
The Empire's launch event will be open from 5pm, with the evenings entertainment beginning with DJ Effy Mai from 7pm.
The launch party will open from 5pm and will be free admission, but with limited tables on a first come first served basis.
After the reopening, the venue will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 11pm.