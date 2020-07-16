‘Let us perform!’ - Band calls for more outdoor music after gig proves a ‘real hit’

The Floating Greyhounds played at The Grange Smokehouse in Ormesby last Saturday. They said the evening went "brilliantly" and that social distancing was adhered to at all times. Photo: Butty Archant

A band which believes it held “one of the first post-lockdown outdoor gigs in the country” is asking more venues to let them perform.

The Floating Greyhounds, a rock band made up of three musicians from Caister, Coltishall and Norwich, performed at The Grange Smokehouse in Ormesby last Saturday.

The timeline was extremely tight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday, July 9, that live outdoor performances could resume on Saturday, July 11 - and by the Friday morning, The Grange’s manager Kaeti Newport was on the phone to Great Yarmouth Borough Council asking if she could host a live gig the following day.

According to the band’s drummer, who goes only as ‘Butty’, the short turnaround, and the fact that the gig was probably one of the first to go ahead under social distancing precautions, left him apprehensive but “totally excited”.

He said: “Kaeti was so on the ball it was unbelievable. Admittedly, we were very unprepared - but when she asked if we’d be up for a Saturday gig I was like ‘erm what? Tomorrow? Definitely!’.

“She told the council that we were planning to host the gig literally the morning after Boris’s announcement, and demanded that environmental health come round immediately to check everything would be safe.”

Butty said that the gig turned out to be a “real hit” - with hundreds showing up for a socially-distanced session of Whitesnake, Pink Floyd and the Doobie Brothers.

He said: “The whole thing was brilliant - people loved it. They sat apart on benches, table service was available and everyone felt at ease.”

However, both himself and his band members - Raoul Crane on guitar and vocals and Jason Harper on bass - have struggled to find venues willing to host live gigs.

He said: “Our next gig will be at The Bell in Hemsby on August 8, but we want more venues to let us perform.

“People shouldn’t be so nervous or reluctant. All you need to do is ring the council and talk it through with them; they have to help you. They can’t stop you putting gigs on, and they can’t be obstructive either - because Boris said live music can go ahead and that’s that.

“As was our case in Ormesby, the night was absolutely brilliant, and a real boost for trade at the The Grange too.”

