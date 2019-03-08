Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

'A love poem to Yarmouth' - Film set in town will premiere next month

PUBLISHED: 11:04 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 30 May 2019

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.

Archant

A movie described by its director as his "love poem" to Great Yarmouth will premiere next month.

'The Here and Now' was directed by Richard Harrison, who was born in the seaside town.

A film and media studies teacher at Lowestoft Sixth Form College, Mr Harrison, 42, said he had always wanted to make a feature film.

Shot on location along the seafront and other local landmarks over eight days, the film tells eight stories of friendships and relationships.

"I like to think we took some of Yarmouth's beauty and we show it off," Mr Harrison said.

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.

"I've always felt Yarmouth gets a bad press.

"It was my visual love poem to Yarmouth, saying actually this is a wonderful place."

Original music comes from Norwich-based musician Lucy Grubb and Suffolk-based actor/director Jack Spence.

The film will premiere on June 23 at 2.30pm at St George's Theatre. Book tickets at www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Most Read

‘It was frightening’ - witnesses describe horrifying moment van went up in flames on A47

The van on fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Cally Nunn

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norfolk man who overate to cope with stress of coming out appears on reality TV show

Racheal and Sol Crane, from Gorleston, appeared on a Channel 5 reality TV show in Tuesday (May 28). Picture: Submitted.

Breydon Bridge closed for repair work

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closed to some vessel traffic. Picture: Archant

‘He suffered an horrendous death he didn’t deserve’ - family trauma over ‘horrific’ ambulance response

Robert Chandler who died last year. Issues raised at his inquest prompted the coroner to write a 'prevention of deaths' report Picture: supplied by family

‘It would be amazing’ - Norfolk entrepreneur eyes place in Miss England final

Natoya Rimmer, 20, from Acle, is in the semi-final of Miss England. Picture: Natoya Rimmer

‘A love poem to Yarmouth’ - Film set in town will premiere next month

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists