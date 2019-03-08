Video

'A love poem to Yarmouth' - Film set in town will premiere next month

An indie movie, 'The Here and Now', filmed in Great Yarmouth, will premiere on June 23 in the town. Picture: Richard Harrison. Archant

A movie described by its director as his "love poem" to Great Yarmouth will premiere next month.

'The Here and Now' was directed by Richard Harrison, who was born in the seaside town.

A film and media studies teacher at Lowestoft Sixth Form College, Mr Harrison, 42, said he had always wanted to make a feature film.

Shot on location along the seafront and other local landmarks over eight days, the film tells eight stories of friendships and relationships.

"I like to think we took some of Yarmouth's beauty and we show it off," Mr Harrison said.

"I've always felt Yarmouth gets a bad press.

"It was my visual love poem to Yarmouth, saying actually this is a wonderful place."

Original music comes from Norwich-based musician Lucy Grubb and Suffolk-based actor/director Jack Spence.

The film will premiere on June 23 at 2.30pm at St George's Theatre. Book tickets at www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484.

