Care scheme's 'wonderful' staff praised by inspectors

The Lawns Housing with care scheme in Great Yarmouth was rated outstanding by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors. Picture: The Lawns Housing with care scheme in Great Yarmouth Blanc Photography 2013

Staff at a Norfolk care scheme have been hailed in an inspection report with residents describing them as "wonderful" and exceptionally kind.

Residents celebrating the outstanding result. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Residents celebrating the outstanding result. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

The Lawns Housing with care scheme in Great Yarmouth was rated outstanding following a visit by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors earlier this year.

In a report following the inspection in June, staff at the home were described as skilled, motivated and knowledgeable.

Manager, Carole Nisbett, was praised for her passion to deliver great service while residents gave glowing reviews of their carers.

Residents at the home in Caister Road said they were treated with "exceptional kindness, compassion and respect".

The Lawns Housing with care scheme was rated outstanding in three categories of the report and good in two of the categories.

Manager, Carole, said: "The Lawns is a great place where people love to live and love to work.

"We were delighted to receive an outstanding rating at our last inspection for how we care for people, but to receive an overall outstanding is just wonderful."