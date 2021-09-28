New show starring Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon shot in Norfolk
- Credit: Channel 4
Filming for a new reality television series has taken place at a lake in Norfolk.
The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon, is a competition show in which 10 celebrities compete to become Johnny Castle and Baby Houseman, by learning moves from the hit film.
Celebrities involved include James Argent, Anthea Turner, Marnie Simpson, Lee Ryan, Chelsea Healey and Saffron Barker.
The cast were spotted trying to create the scene from the film in which Johnny, played by Patrick Swazye, and Jennifer Grey's character Baby practise the famous lift in a lake.
It is believed the cast were filming at Fritton Lake in east Norfolk.
Producers had appealed for superfans of the movie to attend filming of the grand finale near Great Yarmouth.
Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson shared a photo of herself on Instagram, stood in front of a lake, with the caption "Norfolk giving me Insta feels."
Presenters Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon also shared images on Instagram during filming.
The Real Dirty Dancing will air on E4 in early 2022.