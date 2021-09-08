Later with Jools Holland-style event returns after 18 months

Published: 3:27 PM September 8, 2021

Rag 'n' Bone Man with The H Gang at Gorleston Ocean Room in February 2020. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

A popular music event which saw a surprise appearance from Rag 'n' Bone Man at its last outing is back after 18 months.

The Later with Jools Holland-inspired show The Room will return to Gorleston's Ocean Room on Saturday, September 18.

The event sees musicians performing across multiple stages, with a full-sized grand piano being drafted in to celebrate the comeback.

Although The Room staged trimmed-back versions during the lockdown, it represents the first complete show for 18 months.

The line-up at the latest Jools Holland style event The Room at Gorleston's Ocean Room features Little Red Kings. 'A few surprises' are planned for the event on September 18. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

In February 2020 it created a stir when Brit Award winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, a regular on the Jools' BBC show, made an unannounced appearance.

The line-up includes Jose McGill and the Vagaband, and Little Red Kings with organisers promising "a few surprises."

Resident band The H Gang will be back on stage with a full seven-piece band. They will be joined by Tosh Ewins, Jose McGill, Yve Mary B, Lauren Dove, Bob Cushing, Richard Barrett, Mark Dunne, pianist and arranger Carole Clayton along with a string quartet.

Doors open at 7.15pm. Tickets £8 in advance or £10 on the night.

Full details via www.the-room.biz.



