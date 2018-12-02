Norfolk pub hosts special Christmas dinner for dogs

The Ship Inn, Caister hosted a special Christmas doggy dinner. Photo: Matt Church Matt Church

The fire is burning, Christmas presents have been opened and the turkey dinner is served - all sounds like a traditional family Christmas meal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ship Inn, Caister hosted a special Christmas doggy dinner. Photo: Matt Church The Ship Inn, Caister hosted a special Christmas doggy dinner. Photo: Matt Church

This was the scene at a pub in Norfolk which was hosting a Christmas meal.....for dogs.

On Saturday, 36 canine friends enjoyed their very own festive celebration at The Ship Inn, in Caister.

From small pugs to irish wolfhounds the furry friends tucked into a lunch of turkey, yorkshire puddings, pigs in blankets, peas and carrots.

Owner of The Ship Inn, Sue Henney said the idea was inspired by the pub’s dog friendly approach.

She said: “We love to welcome dogs to the pub and I had seen this kind of event take place in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire so I really wanted to do it.

“It went really well. The dogs and their owners loved it. We will definitely be doing it again next year.

“Of course the idea is a bit mad but I really enjoyed it.”

Having licked their plates clean, the dogs enjoyed their own professional photo shoot, a game of pass the parcel and even got to take their own doggy goody bag home which contained two special mice pies for dogs.