Young Theo named litter picker of month for ridding village of rubbish

Theo Yeldham has been named national litter picker of the month - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

An eight-year-old boy who helps keeps his coastal village clean of rubbish has been named as a national litter picking hero.

Theo Yeldham can be seen out and about in Hemsby collecting rubbish and has become a local celebrity for his community-minded actions.

His exemplary actions have earned him the title of Hero of the Month from the Facebook group UK Litterpicking Groups after being nominated for the award.

Theo Yeldham with bags of rubbish he has collected from the beach usually left behind by funseekers looking to enjoy the seaside. Their rubbish is unsightly and also a hazard to people and animals. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham

Theo will be given a cart to help him collect even more litter from his home village.

In a Facebook post on his Jr Seal Ranger Theo blog he said: "Thank you to everyone who nominated me. I won the litter picking hero of the month."

His mother Hannah Yeldham also posted on Facebook in reply to news of the award.

She said: "He is over the moon that he won.

"And hopefully with his prize of a handi cart we can collect even more litter and save my back.

"Thank you everyone for your kindness."

Theo Yeldham with the plastic penguin litter picker that started it all off. - Credit: Hannah Yeldham



