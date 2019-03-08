Thief who stole van tried to run away from police before being arrested
PUBLISHED: 09:46 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 28 May 2019
A person who was arrested on suspicion of stealing a van tried to run away from police before being arrested.
Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team saw a van going through a red light on Monday night before calling on the help of Great Yarmouth Police to track down the driver.
The individual was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle following a foot chase.
A tweet from the roads and armed policing team said: "After seeing a van going through a red light RCRT didn't appreciate the driver running off from them."
"Fortunately for them 1826 of east team was nearby with Great Yarmouth Police and after a foot chase caught the driver.
"One arrested for theft of MV."