Thief who stole van tried to run away from police before being arrested

Thief who stole van tried to run away from officers before being caught by Great Yarmouth Police. Picture: Archant

A person who was arrested on suspicion of stealing a van tried to run away from police before being arrested.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After seeing a van going through a red light #RCRT didn't appreciate the driver running off from them!

Fortunately for them #1826 of #eastteam was nearby with @GYarmouthPolice & after a foot chase caught the driver



1 arrested for theft of MV #drinkdriving #drugdriving#Fatal4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 27, 2019

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team saw a van going through a red light on Monday night before calling on the help of Great Yarmouth Police to track down the driver.

The individual was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle following a foot chase.

A tweet from the roads and armed policing team said: "After seeing a van going through a red light RCRT didn't appreciate the driver running off from them."

"Fortunately for them 1826 of east team was nearby with Great Yarmouth Police and after a foot chase caught the driver.

"One arrested for theft of MV."

You may also want to watch: