Thief who stole van tried to run away from police before being arrested

PUBLISHED: 09:46 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 28 May 2019

Thief who stole van tried to run away from officers before being caught by Great Yarmouth Police. Picture: Archant

A person who was arrested on suspicion of stealing a van tried to run away from police before being arrested.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team saw a van going through a red light on Monday night before calling on the help of Great Yarmouth Police to track down the driver.

The individual was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle following a foot chase.

A tweet from the roads and armed policing team said: "After seeing a van going through a red light RCRT didn't appreciate the driver running off from them."

"Fortunately for them 1826 of east team was nearby with Great Yarmouth Police and after a foot chase caught the driver.

"One arrested for theft of MV."

